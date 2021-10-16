Special cleanliness arrangements being made for Eid Milad un Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is making special cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital in connection with the Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the company had issued special plan in this regard.

As per the plan, the LWMC staff and officers would remain in the field.

Special cleanliness measures would be ensured at all Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession routes and in the surroundings of Milad gahs and Majalis across the metropolis.

More than 500 workers would be deputed to ensure best cleanliness arrangements at the procession routes in the city.

Prior to Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), almost 150 Mosques in the city would be cleaned.

LWMC appealed to the people to cooperate with LWMC staff to ensure cleanliness arrangements in the city.