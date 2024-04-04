Special Eid stalls attract female customers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Special Eid stalls of cosmetics, Mehndi, bangles, artificial jewellery and other demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city.

As Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewellery, Mehndi and artificial jewellery have been set up in the markets of the city to attract female customers.

Women start preparing for Eid many days before and commence shopping in Ramadan especially buying bangles, mehndi, jewellery, cosmetic materials and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles and artificial jewellery to express their joy and happiness.

In Rawalpindi city, there are a large number of such stalls particularly in busy markets including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Lalkurti, Saddar Bazaar, Chotta Bazaar, Motti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Rehmanabad, Buni Market and several others markets.

Mehndi and artificial jewellery stalls set up in various markets of the town ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr have started a large number of womenfolk. These stalls are offering sale on bangles, rings, bracelets and many other things that are the main interest of women. After iftari huge rush is witnessed in city markets for Eid shopping. Bazaars were decorated with colourful lights which attracts the customers.

The shopkeepers expect the sale will go further up three to four days before Eid. “It is three days before Eid when our sale of bangles will be at the highest point,” Amjad Khan a stallholder at Commercial Market said.

Asifa, a student of Fatima Jinnah Women University said that handmade bangles have become popular but are costly compared to steel bangles which last longer.

According to a stall holder at Motti Bazaar, artificial gold bangles are in great demand this year.