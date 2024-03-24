Open Menu

Special Minor Girl Allegedly Undergoes Sexual Assault

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Special minor girl allegedly undergoes sexual assault

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A minor special girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an outlaw at Chah Manzoorwala in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.

According to police sources on Sunday, a woman named Shazia Bibi, wife of Allah Dittah, submitted an application with Sarwar Shaheed Police Station in which she maintained that her special girl (S) was allegedly sexually assaulted by alleged outlaw Siddique.

The victim was alone in the home. Police registered the case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Wife Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

22 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

22 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

22 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

22 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

22 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

22 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

22 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

22 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

22 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan