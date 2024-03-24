Special minor girl allegedly undergoes sexual assault

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A minor special girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an outlaw at Chah Manzoorwala in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.

According to police sources on Sunday, a woman named Shazia Bibi, wife of Allah Dittah, submitted an application with Sarwar Shaheed Police Station in which she maintained that her special girl (S) was allegedly sexually assaulted by alleged outlaw Siddique.

The victim was alone in the home. Police registered the case and started an investigation.