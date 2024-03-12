Open Menu

Special Ramazan Food Safety Strategy Unveiled In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024

Special Ramazan food safety strategy unveiled in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the safety and cleanliness

of food establishments across the capital.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Operations of the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique said that in the Ramazan plan by the food authority, special teams would conduct rigorous checks at all food points in Islamabad during Sehri and Iftaar.

With a focus on maintaining high standards throughout Ramazan, the initiative includes regular inspections of small

hotels like dhabas and markets, with the presence of teams ensuring the provision of clean food for the community.

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, she said that the IFA's Ramazan plan underscored its commitment to ensuring that food establishments adhere to strict hygiene protocols, safeguarding the

health of residents and visitors alike.

On the occasion, she warned that the district administration would never compromise on the health of the citizens and strict action would be taken against those who were involved in making unhygienic or sub-standard food.

