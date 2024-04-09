- Home
- Pakistan
- Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..
Spiritually Motivated Youngsters Benefit Thousands Of Needy Faithful By Arranging Iftari During Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) TIFL Foundation, a charity organization, formed by a group of youngsters from Peshawar in their novice attempt of gaining maximum spiritual benefits during the prevailing holy month of Ramazan, showed encouraging results of reaching out to thousands of needy faithful by arranging Iftar dinners and providing food packages to them.
“The objective behind forming TIFL foundation was to do some practical work that reflect true spirit of Ramazan by extending helping hand to needy people in our society,” comments Malik Mohsin, a founding member of TIFL Foundation.
The foundation has very few members and all are in their teens, but their sentiments of helping the poor got practical shape with the support of family elders and relatives, Moshin told APP.
We started from scratch by accumulating few thousands rupees from our own pockets during initial days of Ramazan and within a few days, hundreds of thousands of rupees starting pouring in from within the country and abroad.
“The response to our calls through whatsapp messages and a video documentary uploaded on social media was very encouraging, instilling renewed spirit of doing maximum for the support of poor people,” observed Adan Salim, another member of TIFL Foundation.
“It was a first ever attempt and the result was very inspiring, providing us satisfaction and boosting our resolve of doing more with improved planning in the next Ramazan,” opined Muhammad Ahmad, a university student from Peshawar city.
Other members in the group are Abudul Muqeet, Moiz Ahmad, Momin, Ali Ahmad Siddique, Abdul Rahim, Shaheer Ahmad, Abdul Mohaiman, Hamad, Musa, Abdullah, Shaheer, Sufiyan, Sanan.
The youngsters collected donations and arranged iftar dinners in different locations of Peshawar including at Hayatabad and Warsak Road. TIFL passed One million milestone on 26th Ramadan.
Large dastarkhawans were spread on roads in busy areas and passerby were provided eatable items including dates, samosas, pikoars, rice, kababs and sweet drink.
The beneficiaries were mostly poor passerby, laborers, drivers of taxies, rickshaws, donkey cart owners, child beggars etc.
Apart from TIFL, a large number of youngsters in Peshawar carried out such activities during Ramazan in different parts of Peshawar.
Besides arranging iftar dinners, sehri meals were also arranged in different parts of the city providing facility to deserving people of having free food for holding fast.
“This is the real spirit of islam and real jihad -- to serve the people especially when they need it,” remarked Prof Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, a noted religious scholar and former Director of Sheikh Zahid Islamic Center.
Dr. Ghafoor also appreciated those who extended financial support to these enthusiastic youngsters for doing this noble effort.
Parents and elders should support their youngsters to engage themselves in such activities aimed at extending help and support to needy people.
This is true message of Ramazan that everyone should become sensitive for those who cannot afford two time meals and provide them support.
Dr. Ghafoor commended the sentiments and efforts of volunteer members of TIFL who amateur attempt helped in provision of food to thousands of needy people and will have a very positive impact in character building of these youngsters.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WDD collaborates DFAN to combat substance abuse among women, girls3 minutes ago
-
Mehndi, jewelry top sold festive items on Eid3 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping craze reach to climax in Malakand, Swat3 minutes ago
-
Artificial jewelry, readymade garments attract people on eve of Chand Raat4 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid to facilitate citizens14 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream23 minutes ago
-
ATSC decides 137,316 cases in 202343 minutes ago
-
Chairman J&K People's Freedom League extends Eid greetings to Muslims44 minutes ago
-
Over 100 children to celebrate Eid at CPWB44 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 20221 hour ago
-
Ban imposed on aerial firing, one wheeling on Eid in Dera1 hour ago