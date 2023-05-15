UrduPoint.com

SPLA Holds Protest Against Transfer Of Promoted Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

SPLA holds protest against transfer of promoted teachers

Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) staged protests against transfers and postings of senior lecturers and Professors after their promotions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) staged protests against transfers and postings of senior lecturers and Professors after their promotions.

SPLA office bearers and members led by Prof Anwar Mansoor Mangrio and Shah Jehan Panhwer took out selraye rallies at the office of Director Colleges and press club and demanded withdrawal of transfer orders of the promoted teachers.

They said that college teachers are being transfered in pretext of their promotions which is against set norms.

SPLA leaders warned of protest movement against targeted transfer and postings of the promoted lecturers and Professors and demanded immediate withdrawal of their transfer orders.

A large number of SPLA members holding placards and banners depicting slogans in favour of their demands.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest

Recent Stories

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phone ..

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

7 minutes ago
 Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at Schoo ..

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at School in Northern Serbia - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State ..

Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State Solution Continue To Diminish ..

59 seconds ago
 Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilit ..

Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilities in KP educational institut ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital ..

8 minutes ago
 US Urges Ukraine Government, Religious Leaders to ..

US Urges Ukraine Government, Religious Leaders to Practice Tolerance - Report

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.