SPLA holds protest against transfer of promoted teachers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) staged protests against transfers and postings of senior lecturers and Professors after their promotions.

SPLA office bearers and members led by Prof Anwar Mansoor Mangrio and Shah Jehan Panhwer took out selraye rallies at the office of Director Colleges and press club and demanded withdrawal of transfer orders of the promoted teachers.

They said that college teachers are being transfered in pretext of their promotions which is against set norms.

SPLA leaders warned of protest movement against targeted transfer and postings of the promoted lecturers and Professors and demanded immediate withdrawal of their transfer orders.

A large number of SPLA members holding placards and banners depicting slogans in favour of their demands.