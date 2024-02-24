Open Menu

SPP Chairs Meeting, Promoted 150 Head Constables

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A departmental promotion committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi in which the members of the committee were DSP Dukri Israr Ali Brohi, DSP Legal Bashir Ahmad Abro, Reader to SSP Larkana Senghar.

Gopang, Head Clerk Hakim Ali Chana, Sheet Clerk Imran Ali Chandio, Senior Clerk Wajid Ali Memon and others participated in the committee and reviewed the service sheets and required qualifications of the constables presented in the committee and appointed 150 constables of Larkana Police as Head Constables based on seniority.

The rank promotion includes 133 ladies of List C-1, 2 drivers, 4 police constables and 13 constables of List C-2 who have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable PS-9 On this occasion, SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi congratulated the successful policemen and expressed his best wishes and said that I am sure that you will play a role in the good name of the police department. Meanwhile, SSP Larkana has also directed the DPC to take immediate action to promote more policemen.

