Spring tree plantation drive underway in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the spring tree plantation campaign is underway in the Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa is supervising the tree plantation drive in which various government departments including PHA, Bahawalpur Development Authority, municipal committees, district councils, municipal corporations, agriculture, schools and colleges, and other institutions are actively planting shady and fruitful trees as part of the tree plantation campaign.

Under the supervision of Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, shady and fruitful trees are being planted on road-sides and other locations within the district council's jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has instructed officers and staff to prioritize planting local species of trees during the tree plantation campaign to promote flora and fauna. He further emphasized the regular care and irrigation of plants.

He mentioned that plants make the environment lush and vibrant, and encouraged all members of society to plant and care for their share of plants to keep the environment green, fresh, and fragrant.