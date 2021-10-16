UrduPoint.com

S.Punjab Attractive Region For Researchers, Historians, Archaeologists, Tourists: ACS Saqib Zafar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:56 PM

S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists, tourists: ACS Saqib Zafar

Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar, on Saturday said that culturally rich South Punjab was an attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists and tourists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar, on Saturday said that culturally rich South Punjab was an attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists and tourists.

He expressed these remarks during his visit at Bahawalpur Museum. "The living nations always preserve and promote their history, culture and traditions", said Saqib.

He stated that Bahawalpur museum was performing an important role in promotion of history, culture, arts and crafts.

He said that provision of entertainment and recreation to the people of the area was top priority of the government and added that the completion of development work at Bahawalpur museum would further add beauty and attraction in the region.

He inspected different areas of the under-construction building of the museum. Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani briefed that Rs 70 million were being spent on the project.

He remarked that number of antiquities would also be increased in the Museum for recreation of the visitors. He also informed about renovation of galleries.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial ..

Committees formed for KP-BoIT to boost industrial activities

58 seconds ago
 Girl commits suicide in sargodha

Girl commits suicide in sargodha

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Rangers arrest two most wanted accused

Sindh Rangers arrest two most wanted accused

24 minutes ago
 Taliban, Uzbek Negotiators Hold Talks on Shared Bo ..

Taliban, Uzbek Negotiators Hold Talks on Shared Border - Diplomat

27 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

28 minutes ago
 RPT - Europe's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households In ..

RPT - Europe's Fuel Crisis May Drive Households Into 'Energy Poverty' - UN Agenc ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.