S.Punjab attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists, tourists: ACS Saqib Zafar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar, on Saturday said that culturally rich South Punjab was an attractive region for researchers, historians, archaeologists and tourists.

He expressed these remarks during his visit at Bahawalpur Museum. "The living nations always preserve and promote their history, culture and traditions", said Saqib.

He stated that Bahawalpur museum was performing an important role in promotion of history, culture, arts and crafts.

He said that provision of entertainment and recreation to the people of the area was top priority of the government and added that the completion of development work at Bahawalpur museum would further add beauty and attraction in the region.

He inspected different areas of the under-construction building of the museum. Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani briefed that Rs 70 million were being spent on the project.

He remarked that number of antiquities would also be increased in the Museum for recreation of the visitors. He also informed about renovation of galleries.