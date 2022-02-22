Sri Lankan Naval Commander lauds Pakistani Armed Forces' professionalism

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commander of Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between the two Forces in defence, training and counter terrorism domains.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and current Afghanistan situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

On the occasion, the COAS said, "Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests."He reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.