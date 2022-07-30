SSDO organized seminar on 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2022'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) had organized a seminar entitled 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2022' here the other day.

The aim of the seminar was to provide technical support for implementation of improvised legal framework to reduce trafficking in persons to further increase registration, investigation, and prosecution of cases of human trafficking and develop practices of direct referrals of victims for services or rehabilitation.

Addressing the seminar, SSDO's CEO Syed Kousar Abbas had stressed upon the need to combat the working for an anti-human trafficking and bonded labor in Pakistan through capacity enhancement, strengthening coordination, and awareness raising among all stakeholders including parliamentarians, law enforcement agencies, officials of concerned government departments, judiciary and prosecution, academia, media, victim service providers and potential victim communities.

He said that SSDO is now moving towards working on reducing rate of trafficking in persons and to provide better victim protection, while developing a comprehensive cross-sectoral approach for prevention, protection, and prosecution of TIP cases along with building partnership with specific organizations and donors working on TIP.

Speaking to media on the occasion, CEO Kausar said that "I take pride in contributing to the society by playing a role in curbing this heinous crime of 'human trafficking' which is also a violation of human rights. On this World Day against Trafficking in Person, he said that we have launched a network of organizations to collectively work on reducing TIP cases in Pakistan. Prior to this, we also launched helpline to support the victims and spreading awareness among the masses across Pakistan. I urge everyone to join us in this cause, he added."He said they have also recently launched a helpline '0333-1110566 to serve as a main point of contact for the victims of human trafficking and bonded labor for TIP victims who will be further referred for the provision of free legal aid.

He added that SSDO also organized an awareness walk in different cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Sukhar and Jehlum on the day with the purpose of creating an awareness on combatting human trafficking and bonded labor in Pakistan and its impact on communities and the country. A large number of people belonging to different segments of society participated at the walk.