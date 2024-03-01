SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and US Embassy organized an interactive session with TIP experts here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and US Embassy organized an interactive session with TIP experts here on Friday.

TIP survivor from New York Ansa and Joseph from law enforcement of Georgia participated as an expert in the session.

The representatives of the Sindh Government, different academia, media, parliamentarians and civil society were also attended the session.

Pakistan's strategic location fosters Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM), compounded by refugee influx. Despite being on Tier II Watchlist, Pakistan improved to Tier II in 2022 and 2023 due to government actions like curbing trafficking and prohibiting child soldier recruitment. Civil society, notably SSDO, aided capacity building.

Sustainable Social Development Organization's (SSDO) Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas emphasized the importance of implementation and awareness at the district level, identifying government departments responsible for enforcing TIP regulations. SSDO has developed TIP standards and holds quarterly meetings to address the issue.

Abbas highlighted specific cases handled by SSDO, stressing the police's obligation to act against TIP and SSDO's role in facilitating this process as an NGO. Plans for an MOU between SHRC and SSDO regarding TIP were mentioned, along with expanding human rights topics in the judiciary. Capacity-building efforts, supported by the international community, are ongoing. SSDO aims to establish a network of civil society organizations to combat TIP effectively.

Chairperson of SHRC Iqbal Detho expressed gratitude to newly elected members and government departments for their participation.

He highlighted that Pakistan's Constitution prohibits slavery and human trafficking under Articles 3 and 11, emphasizing principles of policy regarding this issue. Detho mentioned the Pakistan Penal Code's provisions on human trafficking, bonded labor, commercial sexual exploitation and child labor. SHRC intends to collaborate with the Standing Committee to review laws related to these matters. With the authority to review laws, SHRC aims to improve conditions for labor and agricultural workers in the informal sector, advocating for a wage increase from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 32,000 through the labor department. He commended the Labor Department's dedication to this cause.

Joseph Salavarria, a former law enforcement officer of United States and expert on Combatting Trafficking in Persons (TIP) also participated as a speaker and suggested a deeper understanding of what can be accomplished positively.

Ansa Noreen, the TIP Survivor and executive director of US based organization Empowerment Square in New York also participated in the event as an expert focused on the involvement of stakeholders. She mentioned her provision of legal services in the United States and she also shared her story.

She mentioned that there was a need to work on the survivors of the TIP to mainstream them in the society. The state needs to allocate the resources for rehabilitation services of the victims.

PPP MPA Marvi Rashdi commended SHRC and SSDO for convening this crucial discussion. She emphasized the complexity and time-consuming nature of addressing organized crime, noting its substantial financial incentives worldwide. Rashdi stressed the challenge of identifying the locations of such crimes and highlighted the ongoing need for legislative amendments.

She proposed the establishment of dedicated Human Trafficking courts to effectively address these issues.

MQM MPA, Ali Khursheedi appreciated SSDO for initiating the discussion and emphasized the vital role of the police. He highlighted various issues that need attention and stressed the importance of raising awareness about available acts and institutions dedicated to addressing these issues. Khursheedi urged all political parties to prioritize this matter collectively.

MPA Advocate Sofia Shah pointed out the challenges individuals face in identifying appropriate authorities for specific cases.

She stressed the importance of broadcasting public service messages to raise awareness about human trafficking. Shah highlighted how economic hardships worsen the issue, leading to increased suffering among affected individuals.

Waqar Haider, a TIP expert emphasized that human trafficking is a form of organized crime. He noted its coverage in FIA courses and highlighted discussions surrounding compensation under the relevant Act. Ahmed also mentioned the availability of the Human Organ Transplant Act.

SSP CTD Fida Hussain highlighted efforts to educate initial responders about human trafficking and stressed the need to raise awareness among the general public. He discussed the confusion victims face in seeking help and the lack of clarity among law enforcement regarding appropriate actions, emphasizing the need to clarify roles outlined in police and FIA regulations.

SP Zafar from the Police department mentioned that 406 cases were registered regarding Trafficking in Persons (TIP), with 1900 police officers receiving training on TIP. He stressed organizing awareness sessions for new staff and utilizing the 1715 CPO helpline. Zafar also highlighted Sindh Police's inclusion of women representation at the district level in child and women cells. Despite TIP being relatively new, efforts are made to register cases under TIP, alongside the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), aiming to enhance police contributions to combating TIP.

Rejomal, the Law officer from the labor department, discussed the enactment of the Labor Act, noting its shortcomings and the challenges faced by oversight committees under the deputy commissioner's control. He mentioned the introduction of new laws like the Women's Agricultural Act and regulations for home-based workers. Despite challenges, the labor department is striving to ensure proper implementation of District Vigilance Committees (DVC), commending their dedicated endeavors.

The discussions also stressed the importance of explicitly including the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) section in related cases, citing specialized acts relevant to each specific case. Understanding the root causes behind this issue was also emphasized. While acts are available, there was acknowledgment of the need for effective implementation. TIP cases, including specific instances such as the Shikarpur and Jacobabad cases, were prominently highlighted during the session.

US Embassy representative Zakiriya Rizvi said that the role of SSDO to strengthen the coordination and bridge the gap between different stakeholders in commendable.

The US embassy is happy to see that all the stakeholders are sitting together and sharing their interventions about the TIP and also getting knowledge from the experts.

Rida Tahir, the legal expert at SHRC, discussed the legal aspects of TIP during the event and also moderated the program.