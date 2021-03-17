(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) will suspend gas supply for repairing work in respective areas of Quetta from March 18.

According to Gas spokesman, the gas supply will be suspended at Brewery Road, Qambarni Road, Sabzal Road.

Killi Tarkha, Wahdat Colony, Sariab Road, Satellite town and adjoining areas for repairing of gas.

Consumers are requested to arrange alternative fuels during this period, said the spokesman of gas. The company apologized for inconvenience and sought consumers cooperation in this regard.