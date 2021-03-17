UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSGC Suspends Gas Supply In Quetta's Few Areas For Repairing Work On March 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

SSGC suspends gas supply in Quetta's few areas for repairing work on March 18

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) will suspend gas supply for repairing work in respective areas of Quetta from March 18.

According to Gas spokesman, the gas supply will be suspended at Brewery Road, Qambarni Road, Sabzal Road.

Killi Tarkha, Wahdat Colony, Sariab Road, Satellite town and adjoining areas for repairing of gas.

Consumers are requested to arrange alternative fuels during this period, said the spokesman of gas. The company apologized for inconvenience and sought consumers cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Quetta Company Road March Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

23 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.