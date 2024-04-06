SSP Forms JIT To Probe Murder Of House Boy
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 10:36 PM
SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has constituted a 4-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case of death of a 15 years old house boy in a residential unit in Qasimabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has constituted a 4-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case of death of a 15 years old house boy in a residential unit in Qasimabad.
According to a notification which was issued here on Saturday, ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar would head the committee while DSP Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Muhammad Aslam Langah, DSP Qasimabad Liaquat Jiskani and SHO Qasimabad police station Sajjad Jatoi would be its members.
"The team members shall utilize their professional expertise with detective skills and strive best for the collection of forensic, medical, material, digital and other admissible evidence during investigation of this heinous case of murder," reads the notification.
Mehmood Mallah was found shot dead in the house where he worked on April 3.
His employers claimed that he had committed suicide but the family insisted that the boy was killed after which the Qasimabad police lodged an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on April 4.
The police have apprehended the accused persons.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center
Man City join Liverpool at top of Premier League as Everton win
Belgian Kopecky wins thrilling women's Paris-Roubaix
Football: German Bundesliga table
Football: English Championship table
Football: Scottish Premiership table
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police4 minutes ago
-
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast4 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state4 minutes ago
-
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns4 minutes ago
-
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center4 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three day visit4 minutes ago
-
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours59 minutes ago
-
More police officials promoted59 minutes ago
-
Evening OPD shift to commence at Mian Mir Hospital after Eid1 hour ago
-
People demand to include PKC Havelian in Health Card Program1 hour ago
-
IGP says Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals to be made more active1 hour ago
-
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh1 hour ago