SSP forms JIT to probe murder of house boy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has constituted a 4-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the case of death of a 15 years old house boy in a residential unit in Qasimabad.

According to a notification which was issued here on Saturday, ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar would head the committee while DSP Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Muhammad Aslam Langah, DSP Qasimabad Liaquat Jiskani and SHO Qasimabad police station Sajjad Jatoi would be its members.

"The team members shall utilize their professional expertise with detective skills and strive best for the collection of forensic, medical, material, digital and other admissible evidence during investigation of this heinous case of murder," reads the notification.

Mehmood Mallah was found shot dead in the house where he worked on April 3.

His employers claimed that he had committed suicide but the family insisted that the boy was killed after which the Qasimabad police lodged an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on April 4.

The police have apprehended the accused persons.

