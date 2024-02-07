SSP Operations visits district control room to review election arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar here on Wednesday visited the District Control Room set up at Liaquat Bagh for upcoming general elections and reviewed the arrangements.

He directed the officers and personnel to remain alert round the clock.

The SSP said, all available resources were being utilized for peaceful conduct of the elections.

The law and order situation was being monitored continuously from the district and police control rooms.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure fair and transparent elections.