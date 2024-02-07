SSP Operations Visits District Control Room To Review Election Arrangements
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Hafiz Kamran Asghar here on Wednesday visited the District Control Room set up at Liaquat Bagh for upcoming general elections and reviewed the arrangements.
He directed the officers and personnel to remain alert round the clock.
The SSP said, all available resources were being utilized for peaceful conduct of the elections.
The law and order situation was being monitored continuously from the district and police control rooms.
He said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure fair and transparent elections.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns blasts in Qila Saifullah, Pishin5 minutes ago
-
PID makes elaborate arrangements for coverage of polling, elections results5 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth delegation receives briefing on election preparations in Hyderabad14 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Beacon of Hope for oppressed Kashmiris14 minutes ago
-
Distribution and delivery of election material continues in Hazara division14 minutes ago
-
Police conduct flag march in connection with election security15 minutes ago
-
Bannu police repulse terrorists’ attack on Miryan police station15 minutes ago
-
Saffron production in IIOJK declines by over 67 percent in 14 years, report says15 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police evolve foolproof security arrangements24 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns blast incident of Pishin, Killa Saifullah24 minutes ago
-
4497 police personnel deputes in 728 polling stations of Ghotki distts24 minutes ago