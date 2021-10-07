UrduPoint.com

SSP Orders Postings Of 15 SIs

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai has ordered postings of 15 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) who were hitherto posted at the police headquarters and for security of the government and court buildings at various police stations

According to a notification issued here on Thursday the posted policemen had been directed to take charges of their respective police stations immediately.

The SIs Hussain Bux Bhatti, Muhammad Ilyas Khanzada, Amjad Hussain Khushk, Muhammad Ali Khokhar, Qurban Ali Aqulani, Khadim Hussain Birehmani, Asim Mehmood Awan and Raja Sohail Pathan have been posted at police stations Tandojam, City, Qasimabad, B-Section, Cantt, Market, Fort and Hussainabad, respectively.

Likewise, the SIs Nadeem Ahmed Brohi, Zaheer Ahmed Pathan, Faiz Ali Shah, Sikandar Ali Chandio, Syed Ghulam-us-Sayyadin, Nadeem Rizvi and Muhammad Anwar Khanzada have been posted at the police stations GOR, Makki Shah, Hali Road, Husri, Phuleli, Pinyari and Rahuki, respectively.

