State land worth 72 mln retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the administration has retrieved two kanal state land worth Rs 72 million from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the administration has retrieved two kanal state land worth Rs 72 million from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis.

A spokesman for the office of ombudsman Punjab said here on Tuesday that administrations concerned of Gujrat and Gujranwala sealed five illegal mini petrol pumps in Sarai Alamgirwhile shops involved in illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders inTattle Aali area of Gujranwala had been shutdown along with confiscation of equipments.