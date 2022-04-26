UrduPoint.com

State Land Worth 72 Mln Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:59 PM

State land worth 72 mln retrieved

In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the administration has retrieved two kanal state land worth Rs 72 million from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :In compliance with the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the administration has retrieved two kanal state land worth Rs 72 million from squatters in the graveyard of Sattu Katla area of the provincial metropolis.

A spokesman for the office of ombudsman Punjab said here on Tuesday that administrations concerned of Gujrat and Gujranwala sealed five illegal mini petrol pumps in Sarai Alamgirwhile shops involved in illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders inTattle Aali area of Gujranwala had been shutdown along with confiscation of equipments.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Punjab Gujrat Gujranwala Gas From Mini Million

Recent Stories

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

5 minutes ago
 South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Ree ..

South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Reelection

2 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magist ..

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

25 minutes ago
 EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed ..

EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed Transnistria - Eric Mamer

2 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw Fr ..

Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw From Ruling Amanat Party

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.