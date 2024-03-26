Station Commander Visits Zamung Kor’s Orphanage
March 26, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat has visited orphanage Zamung Kor center, Dera Ismail Khan and assured all out cooperation for education and look after the state children.
On arrival at Zamung Kor center, the station commander was welcomed by Assistant Director Zamung Kor Raffi Ullah Khan.
The station commander inspected different sections of the center including school, hostel and medical facility while Raffi Ullah Khan briefed the visiting officer about the the state children.
Speaking on the occasion, the station commander lauded the efforts of Raffi Ullah Khan and his team for looking after the orphan children.
He also distributed prizes among the students who got positions in recent exams of up to six grades.
He distributed uniform and shoes among 110 students on behalf of the Pak-Army and assured full cooperation on the part of the Pak-Army for the orphan children.
Earlier, the students of Zamung Kor also got applause from the guest officer by presenting tableaus and delivering speeches on different topics.
