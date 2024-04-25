Step Afoot To Ensure Durable Peace In Balochistan: Ziuallah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM
Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thrusday said that measures were being taken to ensure durable peace in the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thrusday said that measures were being taken to ensure durable peace in the province.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting during visiting of the Central Police Office.
The Minister placed wreath flowers on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fatihakhuwani.
The Home Minister also visited the Safety Command and Control Room, Police library, Women's Day Care Center, Police Archive Center established in the Central Police Office.
IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh gave a detailed briefing to the newly elected Home Minister about various projects.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Home Minister said that peace and security of the people would be ensured in any case, the challenges being faced by our police in the area are like no other.
He further said that the police and other agencies have to focus on the check post to eliminate the network of terrorists, terrorism activities would be eliminated from the province.
He said that the Chief Minister has given clear orders that all resources would be provided to the police and other institutions for ending of crimes.
It has been more than 25 years and still we have failed to eradicate terrorism completely, now we will have to fight decisively, we are proud of our forces, he said.
Mir Zia said that the most important thing for the development and progress of a nation or society was the situation of law and order.
He further said that the role of the police was important in making the province sustainable and stable and that impartial actions at all levels should be carried out in accordance with the spirit of community policing saying better performances of police could improve the promotion of a people-friendly environment in the area.
During the meeting, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that the police were very committed and vigilant in measures such as maintaining peace and protecting the people.
The duties of the police include the establishment of law and order situation and the protection of the people, he said.
He said that more than 1,000 police officers have lost their lives in this war
According to the vision of the provincial government and the chief minister, the home minister, the police was being developed on modern lines, while work was being done on the safe city project in other districts of Balochistan for the peace of the province.
The meeting was attended by police concerned officials.
Recent Stories
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Indus ..
PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on M ..
Oman, UAE deluge 'most likely' linked to climate change: scientists
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali ..
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking
Models, poster and quiz competition held at AIOU
Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers in Burewala
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang
BHP launches $38.8 billion takeover bid for rival Anglo American
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under training officers visit Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club3 minutes ago
-
Industries promotion can help eliminate unemployment : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce J ..3 minutes ago
-
PML-N office torching cases: ATC summons PTI leaders, others for indictment on May 83 minutes ago
-
CRBC tender to be floated by June; Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur3 minutes ago
-
122 cases registered against accused involved in drug trafficking3 minutes ago
-
Passco GM, deputy visit wheat procurement centers in Burewala3 minutes ago
-
Non-Muslim Pakistanis enjoy freedom, state patronage: Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Dengue Control Committee gathers in Jhang14 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari meets Chief Minister Sindh13 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case till April 3014 minutes ago
-
Identification specifics required to know about lawmakers put on travel stop lists: Atta Tarar14 minutes ago
-
Court stops PTI founder, his wife from provocative statements against institutions14 minutes ago