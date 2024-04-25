Step afoot to ensure durable peace in Balochistan: Ziuallah

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thrusday said that measures were being taken to ensure durable peace in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Thrusday said that measures were being taken to ensure durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting during visiting of the Central Police Office.

The Minister placed wreath flowers on the memorial of police martyrs and recited Fatihakhuwani.

The Home Minister also visited the Safety Command and Control Room, Police library, Women's Day Care Center, Police Archive Center established in the Central Police Office.

IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh gave a detailed briefing to the newly elected Home Minister about various projects.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Home Minister said that peace and security of the people would be ensured in any case, the challenges being faced by our police in the area are like no other.

He further said that the police and other agencies have to focus on the check post to eliminate the network of terrorists, terrorism activities would be eliminated from the province.

He said that the Chief Minister has given clear orders that all resources would be provided to the police and other institutions for ending of crimes.

It has been more than 25 years and still we have failed to eradicate terrorism completely, now we will have to fight decisively, we are proud of our forces, he said.

Mir Zia said that the most important thing for the development and progress of a nation or society was the situation of law and order.

He further said that the role of the police was important in making the province sustainable and stable and that impartial actions at all levels should be carried out in accordance with the spirit of community policing saying better performances of police could improve the promotion of a people-friendly environment in the area.

During the meeting, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that the police were very committed and vigilant in measures such as maintaining peace and protecting the people.

The duties of the police include the establishment of law and order situation and the protection of the people, he said.

He said that more than 1,000 police officers have lost their lives in this war

According to the vision of the provincial government and the chief minister, the home minister, the police was being developed on modern lines, while work was being done on the safe city project in other districts of Balochistan for the peace of the province.

The meeting was attended by police concerned officials.