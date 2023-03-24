UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken To Ensure Supply Of Quality Agri Inputs To Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri inputs to farmers

Punjab government is taking all possible steps to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers to achieve the production targets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab government is taking all possible steps to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers to achieve the production targets.

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy S.M Tanveer said this while presiding over the 56th session of Punjab Seed Council on Friday.

During the meeting, 56 new varieties of agricultural commodity of public and private sector were approved, which included varieties of Paddy, Hybrid Maize, Oats, Gram, Groundnut, Rye, Sunflower, Sesame, Barseem, Dates, Wheat and Cotton.

Provincial Minister gave approval for the general cultivation of 56 new varieties while directing to submit DNA fingerprint reports of 7 different crop varieties within 15 days.

SM Tanveer directed to set up a sub-committee "Green Revolution 2" to review the problems faced in various types of crops.

He also congratulated agricultural scientists for developing these varieties and directed to further improve the research trials.

He also directed to make variety registration and DNA fingerprinting mandatory for the approval of agricultural commodity types.

He further said that the current government was paying special attention to the production of quality seeds so that per acre agriculture production could be boosted ultimately helping to increase domestic exports.

On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture emphasized on introducing modern harvesting technology. He urged the agricultural scientists to discover varieties that could be profitable for five years or more in the field while keeping production costs low.

He said that new varieties of crops with resistance were being prepared so that the attack of diseases on the crops could be minimized.

While giving instructions to maintain the quality while discovering new types of agricultural commodities, he said that instead of discovering more types, such types should be discovered which could give better results in the field.

Agriculture Secretary declared the DNA fingerprinting report mandatory to protect the rights of pure seeds and breeders' rights.

More Stories From Pakistan

