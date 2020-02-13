Steps being taken to help rain, snowfall affectees: Ziaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove said comprehensive measures were being taken for rehabilitation of people affected due to rain and snowfall.

Gas pressure in different areas of the province was being improved, while law and order situation was also satisfactory, he said on the floor of the House.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a requisition session on Wednesday in which four points of agendas were debated.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, Nasruallah Khan Zairay, Sanaullah Baloch and other opposition members protested against low gas pressure.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was striving to ensure rehabilitation in rain and snowfall affected areas.

"Law and order situation was improved as compared to past", he said.

Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) demanded Federal government to take measures to address gas and power related problems so that difficulties of Balochistan people could be reduced.