UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Being Taken To Help Rain, Snowfall Affectees: Ziaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Steps being taken to help rain, snowfall affectees: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Home Ziaullah Longove said comprehensive measures were being taken for rehabilitation of people affected due to rain and snowfall.

Gas pressure in different areas of the province was being improved, while law and order situation was also satisfactory, he said on the floor of the House.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a requisition session on Wednesday in which four points of agendas were debated.

Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani, Nasruallah Khan Zairay, Sanaullah Baloch and other opposition members protested against low gas pressure.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was striving to ensure rehabilitation in rain and snowfall affected areas.

"Law and order situation was improved as compared to past", he said.

Member of provincial assembly (MPAs) demanded Federal government to take measures to address gas and power related problems so that difficulties of Balochistan people could be reduced.

Related Topics

Balochistan Law And Order Provincial Assembly Aslam Raisani Gas Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

1 hour ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

1 hour ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

1 hour ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

2 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

2 hours ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.