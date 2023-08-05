Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government's commitment to promote screen tourism to effectively showcase the country's rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Censor Cinema Hall at the Central board of Film Censors in Islamabad on Saturday, she said countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkiye and Azerbaijan have also used this medium to convey their narrative to the entire world.

The Information Minister said since the media industry has evolved over the years, it is important to further promote our culture and heritage.

She recalled that an effort in this regard was made back in 2017-18 when the then PML-N government under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif gave the culture and film policy. She said under the policy, the film industry was incentivized to give impetus to screen tourism.

She said the Central Board of Film Censors is being renamed as the Certification Board and the inauguration of its cinema hall will enable its members to review the films.

The Information Minister said that the land of Radio Pakistan and ptv is being used for revival of cinema.

She said the archives of Radio Pakistan have been digitalized and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch them this week. She said four billion rupees worth of Digital Radio Mondiale project has been initiated which will ensure that the voice of Radio Pakistan reaches fifty two countries.

She said this medium wave technology, which is in vogue in other countries, will not only help project Pakistan's narrative abroad but also improve the financial position of the national broadcaster. She said the financial stability of Radio Pakistan has been ensured through a business plan.