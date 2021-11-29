Steps to be taken to create awareness about betterment of public health: Dr. Nasir

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General of Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti Monday said that practical measures would be taken to raise awareness regarding health of women and youth in Balochistan which could help achieving the targets of betterment of health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Director General of Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti Monday said that practical measures would be taken to raise awareness regarding health of women and youth in Balochistan which could help achieving the targets of betterment of health.

He said due to lack of access to essential verified information related to public health while the majority of people are ruining their health by relying on unauthorized sources which need timely and reliable guidance.

He expressed these views while talking to Forum for Dignity Institute (FDI) chief Uzma Yaqoob here.

On this occasion, it was agreed to provide voluntary awareness services to make the youth health awareness steps affective during the meeting.

DG Health Services Dr.

Ali Nasir Bugti said that the provision and continuity of medical facilities was no less of a challenge in view of scattered population of Balochistan under limited available resources.

However, the provincial government was working hard to improve the quality of health services in remote areas of the province saying that efforts were being made to provide quality medical facilities to the youth and women in Balochistan.

He said that the establishment of youth counseling centers would be a welcome step in which medical and psychologists would be available to provide better guidance to the youth which would be an extraordinary development.

He said that steps would be taken for the health awareness of women and youth in Balochistan.