Students Asked To Follow Traffic Rules To Avoid Accidents
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Traffic police education wing organized an awareness seminar in Chemistry Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in collaboration with motorcycle manufacturing company.
Chief Traffic Officer, Jalil Imran Ghalzai participated as a chief guest and told the how we can keep our lives safe from accidents by following traffic rules.
The in-charge education unit, Inspector Farrukh, said that "a civilized society can be gauged from traffic discipline and the purpose of celebrating Road Safety Week is to encourage citizens to obey traffic rules.
Road safety campaign has brought significant reduction in accidents and is valuable." Lives can be saved. The purpose of traffic law awareness among the citizens is to achieve orderly traffic.
The students were also briefed about the procedure of obtaining a driving license.
At the end of the seminar pamphlets containing information were distributed and awareness walk was also held.
Under the direction of Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, Road Safety Week is being celebrated by City Traffic Police Multan to create traffic awareness among the citizens.
Meanwhile, action against under age drivers, lane line violation, use of mobile phone, driving without helmet and driving without license has been intensified.
One can avail oneself online licensing facilities of Urban Traffic Police and ensure its timely acquisition.
