Students From Saudi School Visit International Islamic University Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 07:05 PM

A group of 24 Students delegation from Saudi School, Islamabad visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A group of 24 Students delegation from Saudi school, Islamabad visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

The Students delegation was headed by Yahya Bajvi, said a press release issued here.

On this occasion, the student delegation visited Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Science (SA-CIRBS), Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences (FBAS), International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and labs of Faculty of Engineering and Technology, FET, IIUI. Zahid Abdul Shahid, translator from Protocol & Public Relations Section accompanied the Saudi students delegation.

The objective of the visit was to inform the students about the available scientific laboratories at the university.

During the visit of science laboratories, Shoaib Aalam and Amjad briefed the delegation comprehensively.

Earlier Abdullah Jazi Aldosry, Director (Liaison) at Office of the President, International Islamic University, welcomed the delegation at Administration Block and briefed the students about the ongoing activities at campus and vision of the President.

