Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday witnessed a strong display of support by the youth for the oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine and Kashmir.

Students from more than eleven educational institutions, including Punjab University, UMT Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Home Economics University, and University of Gujrat, participated in the seminar, organized by the Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with GCU Kashmir and Palestine societies.

During the seminar, students showcased their solidarity through national songs, speeches, and dramatic performances, shedding light on the injustices and atrocities being faced by their Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren.

Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, GCU Faculty Dean Prof.

Dr. Sultan Shah, Maulana Masoodur Rehman, and a large number of other speakers addressed the seminar.

Prof. Sultan emphasised the pivotal role of GCU's Kashmir and Palestine Societies in advocating for human rights and fostering awareness among students.

Senator Abdul Qayyum highlighted the significance of unity among Muslim nations in addressing the challenges faced by Kashmiris and Palestinians.

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi emphasised the role of universities in amplifying their voices on the global stage.

The seminar also witnessed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mushahid Anwar of the University of Gujarat, who expressed solidarity through poetry, echoing the sentiments of support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine.