Open Menu

Students Gather At GCU To Express Solidarity With Palestinians, Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

A seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday witnessed a strong display of support by the youth for the oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine and Kashmir.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday witnessed a strong display of support by the youth for the oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine and Kashmir.

Students from more than eleven educational institutions, including Punjab University, UMT Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Home Economics University, and University of Gujrat, participated in the seminar, organized by the Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with GCU Kashmir and Palestine societies.

During the seminar, students showcased their solidarity through national songs, speeches, and dramatic performances, shedding light on the injustices and atrocities being faced by their Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren.

Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, GCU Faculty Dean Prof.

Dr. Sultan Shah, Maulana Masoodur Rehman, and a large number of other speakers addressed the seminar.

Prof. Sultan emphasised the pivotal role of GCU's Kashmir and Palestine Societies in advocating for human rights and fostering awareness among students.

Senator Abdul Qayyum highlighted the significance of unity among Muslim nations in addressing the challenges faced by Kashmiris and Palestinians.

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi emphasised the role of universities in amplifying their voices on the global stage.

The seminar also witnessed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mushahid Anwar of the University of Gujarat, who expressed solidarity through poetry, echoing the sentiments of support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Related Topics

Lahore Palestine Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology GCU University Of Gujrat Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

4 minutes ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

6 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

5 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

5 minutes ago
 Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as sn ..

Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom

5 minutes ago
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service ..

Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri

6 minutes ago
 04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

11 minutes ago
 DC for taking strict action against absent teacher ..

DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad

11 minutes ago
 Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax co ..

Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wi ..

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

11 minutes ago
 KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, ann ..

KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan