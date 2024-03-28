Students Gather At GCU To Express Solidarity With Palestinians, Kashmiris
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 08:35 PM
A seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday witnessed a strong display of support by the youth for the oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine and Kashmir.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday witnessed a strong display of support by the youth for the oppressed Muslim brothers and sisters of Palestine and Kashmir.
Students from more than eleven educational institutions, including Punjab University, UMT Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Home Economics University, and University of Gujrat, participated in the seminar, organized by the Ex-Servicemen Society in collaboration with GCU Kashmir and Palestine societies.
During the seminar, students showcased their solidarity through national songs, speeches, and dramatic performances, shedding light on the injustices and atrocities being faced by their Palestinian and Kashmiri brethren.
Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, GCU Faculty Dean Prof.
Dr. Sultan Shah, Maulana Masoodur Rehman, and a large number of other speakers addressed the seminar.
Prof. Sultan emphasised the pivotal role of GCU's Kashmir and Palestine Societies in advocating for human rights and fostering awareness among students.
Senator Abdul Qayyum highlighted the significance of unity among Muslim nations in addressing the challenges faced by Kashmiris and Palestinians.
ASP Shehrbano Naqvi emphasised the role of universities in amplifying their voices on the global stage.
The seminar also witnessed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mushahid Anwar of the University of Gujarat, who expressed solidarity through poetry, echoing the sentiments of support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine.
Recent Stories
'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again
Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director
Football: Italian Serie A table
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad
Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined6 minutes ago
-
IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again5 minutes ago
-
Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri6 minutes ago
-
04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP11 minutes ago
-
DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles11 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces to celebrate Tirch Mir year, annual festival11 minutes ago
-
CDC organizes awareness walk, seminar to mark World TB Day17 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress made for Gwadar Safe City project17 minutes ago
-
Senior minister holds meeting with environment expert22 minutes ago
-
Directorates for special education, women to be established soon: CM’ Advisor22 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh announces comprehensive IT program for youth of Hyderabad22 minutes ago