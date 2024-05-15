Open Menu

Students Of Postgraduate College Abbottabad Witness NA Proceedings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Students of postgraduate college Abbottabad witness NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A group of teachers and students from Government Post Graduate College, Abbottabad on Wednesday witnessed the proceedings of the National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah announced their presence in the guests' gallery, and parliamentarians welcomed them by applauding and thumping the desks.

Related Topics

National Assembly Abbottabad Post From Government

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

20 minutes ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

26 minutes ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

2 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

6 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

15 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

15 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

15 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan