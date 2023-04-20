Sugar, wheat godowns sealed, profiteers fined for overpricing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Thursday and recovered a fine of Rs.110,000 from profiteers in Hyderabad Rural and City talukas.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Rural Hataf Sial along with Mukhtiarkar and Price Inspector sealed one each godown of sugar and wheat and recovered a fine of Rs 105000 from the profiteers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 6 traders.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.