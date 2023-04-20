UrduPoint.com

Sugar, Wheat Godowns Sealed, Profiteers Fined For Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Sugar, wheat godowns sealed, profiteers fined for overpricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Thursday and recovered a fine of Rs.110,000 from profiteers in Hyderabad Rural and City talukas.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Rural Hataf Sial along with Mukhtiarkar and Price Inspector sealed one each godown of sugar and wheat and recovered a fine of Rs 105000 from the profiteers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 6 traders.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Price All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

27 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

55 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

1 hour ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.