Sukkur Police Foils Smuggling Bid Of Wheat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Sukkur Police foiled smuggling bid of thousands of maund wheat to Punjab from Sindh and taken six trailers carrying the cargo in its custody, a private news channel reported on Saturday

SHO Sangi police station Sanaullah told that the cargo trailers were handed over to the Food Department.

"The government of Sindh has imposed ban over transfer of wheat to other provinces but the food department staff facilitate the movement after getting gratifications," local sources alleged.

Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam in his letter to the Sindh Chief Minister demanded hurdle free arrangements for movement of fresh stocks of wheat as the restrictions over its transportation from Sindh to Punjab directly affect the prices of wheat and its flour. The Federal minister in his letter also referred Article 151 of the constitution, which allows "free movement of trade goods across the country".

