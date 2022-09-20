Supporting returning migrants, a step towards reintegration, empowerment: OPF

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in line with the vision of prime minster is building the capacity of returnee migrants and providing them with trade-specific tool-kits as an in-kind support to help them start sustained self-employment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in line with the vision of prime minster is building the capacity of returnee migrants and providing them with trade-specific tool-kits as an in-kind support to help them start sustained self-employment in the country.

A ceremony was organized here under OPF's Pak German Facilitation and Reintegration Centre (PGFRC) where tool-kits were handed over to 80 returning migrants in the fields of electrician, plumber, carpenter, and mason. The returnee migrants had also completed a comprehensive business development training from PGFRC in their selected trades.

OPF Managing Director Dr Amer Sheikh said a memorandum of understanding between German and Pakistan governments had been formalized in a bid to support the returnee migrants.

He said this arrangement would support in counseling and introducing the employment or entrepreneurship measures.

GIZ Country Director Tobias Becker said the PGFRC was playing a critical role in enhancing the capacity of returnee migrants and reducing the unemployment rate in Pakistan.

The returnee Pakistani migrants, who received their tool-kits expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and OPF for supporting them to make a new start and achieve sustainable self-employment in the country.