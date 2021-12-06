(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of former judge Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's case against his removal by the Supreme Judicial Council till Tuesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from the IHC on the recommendation of the SJC.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance at Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for his outburst in response to court questions.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Hamid Khan, counsel for Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui why his client had not issued a contempt of court notice in the matter.