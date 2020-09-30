Supreme Court cancels bail of 2 accused involved in gas theft

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday canceled the bail of two accused involved in gas theft.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday canceled the bail of two accused involved in gas theft.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

The police arrested the accused from the court premises after the bail was canceled. Mian Haroon Riaz Lucky and Salman Haroon were arrested over stealing the gas to run the ice factory in Lahore.