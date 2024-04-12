Surjani Town police claim to nab extortionist

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Surjani Town police station claimed to have apprehended suspects involved in a case of extortion.

The victim, a property dealer Azhar Ali, reported police that he had been targeted by the accused who demanded money with serious threat.

SSP West confirmed the report on Friday that the accused had threatened Azhar Ali, and warning of dire consequences if he failed to comply with their demands. The situation escalated when the accused resorted to gunfire at Azhar Ali's office.

Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, Surjani police promptly launched an investigation.

Acting on intelligence information, the police conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of two Primary suspects directly linked to this incident. The culprit involved in this heinous activity identified as Riaz Burfat and Sajjad Pathan, who were subsequently transferred to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend other suspects behind this offence.