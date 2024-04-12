Surjani Town Police Claim To Nab Extortionist
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Surjani Town police station claimed to have apprehended suspects involved in a case of extortion.
The victim, a property dealer Azhar Ali, reported police that he had been targeted by the accused who demanded money with serious threat.
SSP West confirmed the report on Friday that the accused had threatened Azhar Ali, and warning of dire consequences if he failed to comply with their demands. The situation escalated when the accused resorted to gunfire at Azhar Ali's office.
Upon receiving the complaint from the victim, Surjani police promptly launched an investigation.
Acting on intelligence information, the police conducted a raid, resulting in the arrest of two Primary suspects directly linked to this incident. The culprit involved in this heinous activity identified as Riaz Burfat and Sajjad Pathan, who were subsequently transferred to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for further proceedings.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate and apprehend other suspects behind this offence.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBF felicitates new chairman senate, offers unwavering support9 minutes ago
-
Suspected drug dealer shot dead in encounter10 minutes ago
-
MWL Secy-Gen delivers Eid sermon, advocates for Palestinians; announces initiatives for social welfa ..19 minutes ago
-
Envoy felicitates Officer Cadet Abdullah for winning Hodson’s Horse Award20 minutes ago
-
Int'l diplomats join CM Sindh for Eid celebrations30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit Adyala, SOS village to spend Eid with prisoners, patients50 minutes ago
-
Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee announces training program for pilgrims in Abbottabad50 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic Police continue efforts to facilitate tourists59 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious zeal, fervor; over 2500 cops deployed to ensure security60 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services to 1,499 people during Eid1 hour ago
-
Zahid Chanzeb admires Rescue 1122 for saving lives of tourists1 hour ago
-
Torrential rains: Balochistan govt alerts PDMA1 hour ago