Suspect Arrested During Search Operation In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:43 PM

Suspect arrested during search operation in Multan

Multan police claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here on Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Multan police claimed on Monday to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here on Sunday night.

Accompanying by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the areas the Gulshanabad and Bhutta Colony areas, in the limits of Chehlyak and Qutabpur police stations and arrested a suspected person.

During the search operation, the police combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-matric identification of 22 persons.

Further investigation was underway.

