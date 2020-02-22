UrduPoint.com
Suspended Judge In Alleged Rape Case Seeks Test From US Lab On Govt Expenditure

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:03 PM

Suspended judge in alleged rape case seeks test from US lab on govt expenditure

The District and Sessions Court Jamshoro on Saturday adjourned hearing in an alleged rape case of a woman by a civil judge in his chamber on January 13, for a week

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The District and Sessions Court Jamshoro on Saturday adjourned hearing in an alleged rape case of a woman by a civil judge in his chamber on January 13, for a week.

The court earlier on Friday had ordered the suspended Civil Judge Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto to decide within one day if he would provide his DNA samples for the lab test or not.

At the hearing on February 14, the same court had given a week to Bhutto to provide his samples but during the hearing on Friday Bhutto said he did not trust the government authorized labs in Pakistan.

The suspended judge had requested the court to allow him for the test from a renowned lab in the US. But when the court asked him to foot the bill for the test Bhutto said the provincial government should pay the bill.

However, the Investigation Officer, DSP Aurangzeb Abbassi, rejected the suggestion for a test from Agha Khan University Hospital.

He said the law allowed the test from only a government authorized lab, adding that the judge could even go to a government authorized lab in Punjab, KP or Balochistan.

During the hearing on Saturday, Bhutto's counsel told the court that his client was not feeling well owing to which he could not attend the court hearing.�The court adjourned the hearing till February 29.

Bhutto has been accused in a FIR that he allegedly raped Salma Brohi when she appeared in his court to record her statement about her free will marriage.�She was allegedly raped in the judge's chamber on January 13.

