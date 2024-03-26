“Suthra Punjab” Campaign To Be Made Successful: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Suthra Punjab” campaign would be made successful by ensuring best cleanliness arrangements across the region.
Addressing a rally organized by the divisional administration here on Tuesday to create awareness among masses about cleanliness, the commissioner said that vacuum sweepers and new machinery has been added in the cleanliness operation and the initiative bringing positive results.
She said that 18000 ton waste has been shifted to landfill sight so far from different areas of the division. She said that the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have capacity of lifting 900 tone waste on daily basis.
The commissioner maintained that the company has been given special task to resolve public complaints regarding cleanliness at the earliest.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that more than 600 vacant plots have been cleaned during the operation and public complaints were being resolved on priority. He said that 58 union councils would be made clean under zero waste to provide a clean environment to masses.
The DC maintained that special cleanliness operation would be conducted in the union councils situated in the urban areas. Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqoob said that all possible resources were being utilized to get better results in achieving the zero waste target. He said that citizens have been urged to get their complaints registered through complaint cell number 1139 and the officers concerned have been directed to respond and resolve the complaints at the earliest.
