Syed Ali Haider Gilani Named As PPP Parliamentary Leader In PA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In a significant development, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, newly elected MPA from PPP-213, has been named as the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Punjab Assembly.
The decision, announced by PPP sources on Thursday, was made following a nomination by PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood.
Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, assumes this key role amidst a lineup of PPP members in the Punjab Assembly, including Wasif Mazhar Ran, Iqbal Saraj, Mian Kamran Abdullah Maral, Syed Amir Ali Shah, Sardar Ghazanfar Langah, Qazi Ahmad Saeed Habib Khan Gopang, Raees Nabeel Ahmed, Alimdar Qureshi, Inaam Barri.
Additionally, women elected to special seats Shazia Abid, Neelum Jabbar, and Nargis Faiz Malik have extended their congratulations to Ali Haider Gilani on his nomination.
This appointment underscores PPP's strategic moves in Punjab's political landscape, signaling a focused approach towards legislative affairs in the province.
