Syed Mohammed Ali Shah posted as DC East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Mr. Syed Mohammed Ali Shah, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18), Regional Coordinator, Sindh Resilience Project (Disaster Component), Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been transferred and posted as Collector/ Deputy Commissioner, East, Karachi, vice Mr.

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, an officer of PAS (BS-18).

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Collector / Deputy Commissioner, East, Karachi has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary, Home Department, against an existing vacancy.