UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syed Zahoor Agha Takes Oath As 25th Governor Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:47 PM

Syed Zahoor Agha takes oath as 25th Governor of Balochistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s senior vice president of Balochistan chapter Syed Zahoor Agha on Friday took oath as the 25th Balochistan Governor during a ceremony held in the Governor House

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s senior vice president of Balochistan chapter Syed Zahoor Agha on Friday took oath as the 25th Balochistan Governor during a ceremony held in the Governor House.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath to the Governor Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minsiter Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, Chief Minister Baolchistan Jam Kamal Khan, ministers and other party workers congratulated Syed Zahoor Agha at Governor House.

Talking to media, he said he would take all possible measures for betterment of sectors including education, health, law and order situation and restoration of trust between the provincial and central government.

Syed Zahoor Agha was appointed as the 25th Governor of Balochistan. Syed Zahoor Agha opened his eyes in 1971 at the house of Syed Noor Agha in Pishin district who was a businessman by profession.

Syed Zahoor Agha belonged to a well-known tribe of the Pashtoon nation. He is one of the most active politicians in the province. Syed Zahoor Agha received his early education from Islamia High school Quetta. He did metric in 1987 and passed FSc from CFG College Quetta in 1989. He completed BSc and MA Literature from University of Balochistan (UoB).

He started regular politics in his student days and has been very active in the politics of the province for more than two decades. Syed Zahoor Agha has also been the senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan.

In addition to the PTI's Central Core Committee, Syed Zahoor Agha started his regular political career from the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his friend Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri. He is considered as one of the first leaders of PTI in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Quetta Governor Education Law And Order Student Pishin Syed Noor Media All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives in Sindh

2 minutes ago

Madrid Cautions EU Countries Against Rushing to Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Multan will be mega city, says ACS South Punjab

2 minutes ago

Govt to expand educational network of AIOU across ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Launches War on Lack of Competition in Ameri ..

6 minutes ago

Wearing mask mandatory in travelling BRT

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.