Open Menu

SZABIST Larkana Campus To Hold Its 18th Annual Convocation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SZABIST Larkana campus to hold its 18th Annual Convocation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The 18th Annual Convocation of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Larkana campus will be held on 14th February at the Sachal Banquet.

The Chief Guest of the event will be the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri.

This year 149 degrees will be conferred out of which 99 are undergraduate students and 50 are Masters Students, 05 Graduates will be awarded the Academic Gold Medals and 05 will be awarded the Silver Medals, whereas, 37 students’ Names have been placed on “Chancellor’s Honor Roll”.

The graduation ceremony is expected to be attended by around 500 people comprising Top Management of SZABIST University including President, Vice president Academics, Vice President Administration, Deans, Faculty, Staff, Graduates, Parents, Academicians, Distinguished Guests, Press, Electronic Media, and Sponsors.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Larkana February Gold Silver Media Event Top

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

2 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan