SZABIST Larkana Campus To Hold Its 18th Annual Convocation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The 18th Annual Convocation of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Larkana campus will be held on 14th February at the Sachal Banquet.
The Chief Guest of the event will be the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri.
This year 149 degrees will be conferred out of which 99 are undergraduate students and 50 are Masters Students, 05 Graduates will be awarded the Academic Gold Medals and 05 will be awarded the Silver Medals, whereas, 37 students’ Names have been placed on “Chancellor’s Honor Roll”.
The graduation ceremony is expected to be attended by around 500 people comprising Top Management of SZABIST University including President, Vice president Academics, Vice President Administration, Deans, Faculty, Staff, Graduates, Parents, Academicians, Distinguished Guests, Press, Electronic Media, and Sponsors.
