UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahir Nasarullah Elected Lahore High Court Bar Association President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Tahir Nasarullah elected Lahore High Court Bar Association president

Tahir Nararullah Warraich of the Asma Jahangir Group on Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Tahir Nararullah Warraich of the Asma Jahangir Group on Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar here.

According to the results announced, Warraich secured 5,900 votes by defeating Maqsood Buttar of the Hamid Khan Penal who got 3,971 votes.

Vice president's slot was won by Saeed Hassan Nagrah who secured 5,739 votes, his opponent Touseef Khatana got 1,541 votes. General secretary's post was won by Haroon Dogal, who grabbed 6,270 votes.

Other candidates for the slot of general secretary were Akhtar Pidda (2,692 votes) and Daniyal Ejaz (1,513 votes) while Zeeshan Sulehria was elected Finance Secretary by getting 3,560 votes.

A total of 10,543 voters used their right to vote in the elections. Biometric system was used to cast the votes.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Vote Asma Jahangir Post

Recent Stories

Two die in Quetta firing

30 seconds ago

Two killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

32 seconds ago

Olive farming becomes popular in Hazara

2 minutes ago

Militia fighters kill 24 people in northeastern DR ..

2 minutes ago

22 killed, 55 injured in collision between train, ..

2 minutes ago

Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.