Tahir Nasarullah elected Lahore High Court Bar Association president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Tahir Nararullah Warraich of the Asma Jahangir Group on Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar here.

According to the results announced, Warraich secured 5,900 votes by defeating Maqsood Buttar of the Hamid Khan Penal who got 3,971 votes.

Vice president's slot was won by Saeed Hassan Nagrah who secured 5,739 votes, his opponent Touseef Khatana got 1,541 votes. General secretary's post was won by Haroon Dogal, who grabbed 6,270 votes.

Other candidates for the slot of general secretary were Akhtar Pidda (2,692 votes) and Daniyal Ejaz (1,513 votes) while Zeeshan Sulehria was elected Finance Secretary by getting 3,560 votes.

A total of 10,543 voters used their right to vote in the elections. Biometric system was used to cast the votes.