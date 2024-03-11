Tajik President Felicitates Zardari On Election As President Of Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon on Monday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan.
In a congratulatory message, the Tajik President conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of his election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
He said that his country highly appreciated the current level of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.
"Availing this opportunity, I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Tajik side to their further expansion on the basis of shared historical and cultural values, the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect and trust," he said.
He said, "we consider the active interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels to be an important means of strengthening and expanding relations between two friendly countries".
He also reiterated his resolve to further enrich and develop the content of relations in various areas of mutual interest between the two countries.
The Tajik president wished his Pakistani counterpart strong health, well-being and new achievements in the state activities, besides wishing Pakistan's lasting peace, stability, progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA issues water supply schedule for Ramzan9 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide19 minutes ago
-
AIOU aims to enroll out-of-school children19 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested19 minutes ago
-
One held with liquor19 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sasta Ramzan Bazaar29 minutes ago
-
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife39 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district peace committee meeting59 minutes ago
-
Acting CJ refuses official travelling protocols59 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plan during Ramadan59 minutes ago
-
Man killed over domestic issues1 hour ago