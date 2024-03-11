Open Menu

Tajik President Felicitates Zardari On Election As President Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Tajik President felicitates Zardari on election as President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon on Monday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan.

In a congratulatory message, the Tajik President conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of his election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that his country highly appreciated the current level of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

"Availing this opportunity, I would like to reiterate the commitment of the Tajik side to their further expansion on the basis of shared historical and cultural values, the spirit of mutual understanding and mutual respect and trust," he said.

He said, "we consider the active interstate dialogue at the highest and high levels to be an important means of strengthening and expanding relations between two friendly countries".

He also reiterated his resolve to further enrich and develop the content of relations in various areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

The Tajik president wished his Pakistani counterpart strong health, well-being and new achievements in the state activities, besides wishing Pakistan's lasting peace, stability, progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Progress Tajikistan Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violat ..

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

21 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

31 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

4 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

4 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

4 hours ago
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan