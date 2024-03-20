Talal Hands Financial Help To Deceased Wasa Workers' Families
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:55 PM
Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Wednesday the government was striving to solve problems of ordinary people
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Wednesday the government was striving to solve problems of ordinary people.
He was talking to the media during presentation of financial assistance to the families of two WASA employees, who died while cleaning a sewerage channel some days ago.
He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to improving life standard of masses and in this connection, the government under her leadership, was taking various steps for the welfare and betterment of the people.
Although the WASA employees were on leave from their department and killed while providing their service privately, yet CM Punjab issued direction to compensate their families on humanitarian grounds.
He said the constitutional government had come into existence in the country. Now all political parties should sit together and hold dialogue on national issues for steering the country out of prevailing crises.
He said some elements were propagating rigging in election, "but we have no time for it. We wanted to redress genuine problems of masses. We can also go to their doors if they are ready for dialogue in greater national interest," he added.
Responding to a question, he said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was free to live in Pakistan or abroad. However, he would guide both governments guidance for resolving national issues, Talal added.
Earlier, he also distributed cheques of financial aid among the legal heirs of WASA employees Asif Elyas and Shan Mushtaq, who died in a sewerage channel.
