Tarar & Pirzada See Off Iranian President

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Riaz Hussain Pirzada saw off Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian who left Pakistan for Iran on Sunday night after wrapping up a two-day official visit.

On the occasion, the federal ministers presented President Pezeshkian with a photo album depicting memorable moments from his visit.

The album is a true reflection of the growing friendly relations and cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran.

President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the federal ministers for such a beautiful gift.

