Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:20 PM

Tarar woos Canadian investors to promising businesses in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has said that Pakistan is a promising market of 220 million people and Canadian businessmen should take benefit of investment opportunities available in the country.

Addressing a launching ceremony of Canada-Pakistan Affiliated Chambers of Trade (CPACT) in Ottawa, he said that the incumbent government of Pakistan had reinvigorated the board of Investment to develop a close coordination mechanism with the foreign missions abroad and local chambers and business houses to increase the flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Pakistan.

The high commissioner assured the Canadian Chambers and businesses of extending all possible support and assistance in bringing together business delegations and traders from the two countries to participate in joint ventures and benefit from existing profit-making opportunities, a press release on Sunday said.

The high commissioner said despite visa and adverse travel advisory related obstacles Pakistan-Canada bilateral trade has increased to C$ 1.

5 billion.

He highlighted that Pakistan's investment policy was one of the most liberal in the region and provided a conducive environment for attracting FDI.

"Canadians can benefit from investment opportunities in food processing, automobiles, Information Technology, Conservation of forests, recycling industry and services sectors which are priority areas for the government of Pakistan," he added.

Referring to energy demands in the country, the high commissioner underlined that Canada's expertise in hydel, renewable and clean technology power generation could be the areas where the two countries could further cooperate for mutual benefit.

Earlier, Abdul Hayee Bokhari, Founder CPACT gave a detailed presentation on roadmap of the chamber's deliberations to bring together business community of both the countries to discuss possibilities of joint ventures.

