TDAP to organize mega trade event in Expo Center Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with district administration and the business community of Hyderabad will organize a mega trade event here in Expo Center in February.

This was informed by the Deputy Director TDAP Ashiq Hussain Khoso while addressing the traders and industrialists here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry on Wednesday.

He said that the main objective of organizing the mega trade event was aimed to promote the local industries including bangles and handcrafts both at national and international levels.

Being the representative body of the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad, he informed that TDAP has decided to host the event under supervision of HCSTSI. A working committee having representation of TDAP officers will be formed under leadership of President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon will be organize the entire event, he added.

He said that business women and traders of Hyderabad have great potential and they can enhance their business and trade activities if a proper forum is provided to them.

The TDAP is also organizing an exhibition for business women in Lahore in February where 15 stalls have been booked by the business women of Hyderabad which is high after Karachi, Lahore and Multan, he added.

He also informed that an executive committee of Expo Center will be formed by the government. The HCSTSI will be given representation in the said committee with the establishment of its office in Expo Center, he added.

President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon in his welcome address thanked the Deputy Director TDAP for considering HCSTSI the representative body of the business community of Hyderabad and hoped that the businessmen and traders will take full advantage of introducing their products in the coming mega trade event.

He assured that HCSTSI will extend full support to TDAP in making the event successful.