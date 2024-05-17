Open Menu

TDCP Makes Best Arrangement For Murree Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has made comprehensive and best arrangements for the tourists in Murree to facilitate them with dignity.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a TDCP official said the practical steps are being taken by the organization for further promotion of tourism in Murree. Foreign and domestic tourists are thronging to Murree due to its scenic beauty and clad mountains to enjoy their trip, he added.

He said that the TDCP has already launched an effective cleanliness campaign at different tourist spots in the Murree hilly areas not only to attract them but also to provide a neat and clean ambiance.

He said the sanitary workers are involved in collecting plastic waste and littering discarded items aimed to ensure a plastic-free environment, especially in green spaces because plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags are rampantly littered at the tourist destination.

The official said that tourists appreciated the arrangements made by TDCP to entertain them with dignity and respect.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Murree is a mountain resort city located in the Galyat region as it is formed on the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and is about 30 km northeast of the Federal capital. Murree is a popular tourist station due to its landscape and beauty.

\395

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Best

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

14 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

14 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

14 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

14 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

14 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

14 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan