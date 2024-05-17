TDCP Makes Best Arrangement For Murree Tourists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has made comprehensive and best arrangements for the tourists in Murree to facilitate them with dignity.
Talking to APP here on Friday, a TDCP official said the practical steps are being taken by the organization for further promotion of tourism in Murree. Foreign and domestic tourists are thronging to Murree due to its scenic beauty and clad mountains to enjoy their trip, he added.
He said that the TDCP has already launched an effective cleanliness campaign at different tourist spots in the Murree hilly areas not only to attract them but also to provide a neat and clean ambiance.
He said the sanitary workers are involved in collecting plastic waste and littering discarded items aimed to ensure a plastic-free environment, especially in green spaces because plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags are rampantly littered at the tourist destination.
The official said that tourists appreciated the arrangements made by TDCP to entertain them with dignity and respect.
It is pertinent to mention here, that Murree is a mountain resort city located in the Galyat region as it is formed on the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi metropolitan area and is about 30 km northeast of the Federal capital. Murree is a popular tourist station due to its landscape and beauty.
