Tenant verification drive in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The police urged property owners to verify credentials of tenants and promptly share

their particulars with the local police.

A police spokesperson said unverified tenants could be involved in robbery, theft, and other

serious crimes, stressing that timely information helps prevent law-and-order issues.

The house owners were asked to ensure complete documentation of tenants and provide details

to the nearest police station or via official platforms, including the district police website (dpogjt.punjabpolice.gov.pk).