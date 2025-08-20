Aurangzeb Khichi vows full support to NA Committee on Heritage and Culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s centuries-old cultural legacy.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Welcoming Ms. Iftikhar to her new role, the Minister praised her dedication and assured that the Ministry would extend complete cooperation to the Committee. “Our culture and heritage span centuries, and their preservation and promotion remain my foremost priority,” he said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strategies for strengthening cultural institutions, many of which were devolved to provinces after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Mr. Khichi underlined that the Ministry’s attached departments were not profit-oriented but existed to promote heritage, preserve historical legacy, and create public awareness.

He stressed that institutions associated with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal are vital to the country’s national identity and will never be abolished.

Chairperson Nosheen Iftikhar highlighted the importance of further improving institutional performance and expressed her resolve to work in close collaboration with the Ministry. “It is an honor to work alongside you and to learn in a positive environment. I have assumed this responsibility on the Prime Minister’s wish, as he attaches special importance to this sector,” she remarked.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that all subsidiary organizations of the Ministry would provide detailed briefings to the Chairperson.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asad Rehman Gillani also attended the meeting.