Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) A youth was electrocuted under the jurisdiction of Shah Purr Sadar police station

on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 sources informed that Usman (22) of Sadar area was cutting fodder

by a machine when he received a fatal electric shock.

The Rescue 1122 after reaching the spot shifted the body to a local hospital for

legal formalities.